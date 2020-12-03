Atascadero monolith destroyed by vandals

San Luis Obispo County

ATASCADERO, Calif. - A metal monolith that appeared atop a peak in Atascadero Wednesday was destroyed by vandals overnight.

A video streamed online shows a group of young men who traveled from Orange County to San Luis Obispo County and destroyed the metal object, replacing it with a makeshift wooden cross. The cross is no longer in the area.





Vandals destroyed a metal monolith that was placed in Atascadero. All that remains is metal from where the object was mounted.

The vandals documented their trip to Atascadero, streaming the five-hour drive and ensuing vandalism on the website DLive, an online video streaming platform.

In the video, at least three of the men are seen pushing the monolith down and chanting "Christ is King" and "America First."

The men in the video repeatedly make comments regarding Jesus Christ and at multiple times make references to aliens, both from outer space and undocumented immigrants.

Throughout the more than five hours of video, the men are heard making racist statements. At one point in the video, one of the men, dressed in military garb, is heard yelling at the other men in the video to sing "Battle Hymn of the Republic" and other military songs.

According to Vice News, which reviewed the entire length of the video, the men make references to white power and burning crosses.

At this point it is unclear if the men in the video could face charges for the vandalism. The monolith was placed in a city park without permission.

We have reached out to the Atascadero Police Department for comment and are waiting to hear back. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.