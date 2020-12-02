Mysterious monolith appears in San Luis Obispo County

Offbeat

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Another sighting of a mysterious monolith has appeared in the world, this one in our own backyard.

The large metal obelisk appeared in San Luis Obispo County at the top of Pine Mountain Loop at Stadium Park in Atascadero.

The metal monument is located at the pinnacle of a roughly two-mile hike.

A mysterious metal monolith has appeared near Atascadero

Sightings of similar metal monoliths have been reported around the globe over the past several weeks. The first was discovered by a helicopter in a remote area of the Utah desert. The sighting ignited interest across the internet, drawing comparisons to Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film, 2001: A Space Odyssey.

The viral images led to some intrepid explorers seeking out the strange column, but hikers were surprised to find that it had disappeared as mysteriously as it appeared.

As quickly as the Utah column disappeared, another cropped up in Romania. That monolith has also since disappeared.

It's unclear what the point of these metal objects are, or whether or not they are related to one another. Social media has floated the idea that they are simply art pieces meant to create confusion for those who discover them. Others have pointed their fingers to the sky, accusing aliens of planting celestial devices. Experts have said that these objects being the work of extraterrestrials is "unlikely."

It's unclear who or why the obelisk was placed in San Luis Obispo County or how long it will remain in place, but the world will be watching closely to monitor if and when it leaves... and where another one might turn up.