San Luis Obispo County
Injured cyclist rescued from trail near San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - An injured cyclist was flown to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after they were injured on a trail.

Cal Fire and San Luis Obispo City Fire Department responded to the area of Eucalyptus Trail north of San Luis Obispo around 1 p.m.

The cyclist was injured and required a helicopter to transport them to the hospital.

The condition of the cyclist is currently unclear.

