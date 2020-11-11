Injured cyclist rescued from trail near San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - An injured cyclist was flown to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after they were injured on a trail.

Cal Fire and San Luis Obispo City Fire Department responded to the area of Eucalyptus Trail north of San Luis Obispo around 1 p.m.

RESCUE: Injured bicyclist on Eucalyptus Trail x Unnamed Rd. CAL FIRE SLO, @SLO_City_Fire, and H70 on scene. Patient will be flown to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/CHUwX2FrKz — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) November 11, 2020

The cyclist was injured and required a helicopter to transport them to the hospital.

The condition of the cyclist is currently unclear.