Injured cyclist rescued from trail near San Luis Obispo
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - An injured cyclist was flown to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after they were injured on a trail.
Cal Fire and San Luis Obispo City Fire Department responded to the area of Eucalyptus Trail north of San Luis Obispo around 1 p.m.
RESCUE: Injured bicyclist on Eucalyptus Trail x Unnamed Rd. CAL FIRE SLO, @SLO_City_Fire, and H70 on scene. Patient will be flown to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/CHUwX2FrKz— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) November 11, 2020
The cyclist was injured and required a helicopter to transport them to the hospital.
The condition of the cyclist is currently unclear.
