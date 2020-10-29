Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 3:16 am

Car crashes into Nipomo home

nipomo car into home
KEYT Photo

NIPOMO, Calif. - A Nipomo resident escaped major injury Thursday morning after a car slammed into her home.

The incident happened after 1:00 a.m. on the 1400 block of Osage street at the intersection with Eucalyptus road.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a suspected stolen car blew through a stop sign and slammed into the bedroom of the home.

A woman who was sleeping at the time was injured during the crash, but declined medical treatment and transportation to the hospital.

It's believed the driver of the stolen car ran from the scene.

The CHP was investigating the crash.

Crime

Sarah Maugaotega

Sarah Maugaotega is a producer at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content