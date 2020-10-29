Car crashes into Nipomo home

San Luis Obispo County

NIPOMO, Calif. - A Nipomo resident escaped major injury Thursday morning after a car slammed into her home.

The incident happened after 1:00 a.m. on the 1400 block of Osage street at the intersection with Eucalyptus road.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a suspected stolen car blew through a stop sign and slammed into the bedroom of the home.

A woman who was sleeping at the time was injured during the crash, but declined medical treatment and transportation to the hospital.

It's believed the driver of the stolen car ran from the scene.

The CHP was investigating the crash.