Governor, colleagues reflect on life of Adam Hill

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Colleagues and friends of Adam Hill are remembering the late San Luis Obispo County Supervisor.

Governor Gavin Newsom is among those who have offered condolences following Hill's passing.

The governor released the following statement Friday morning.

“Jennifer and I were saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Supervisor Adam Hill, who represented his community in San Luis Obispo County with passion and optimism since 2009. As we reflect on his legacy as a public servant and champion for the homeless, we also honor the candor with which he shared his mental health journey. We will hold Supervisor Hill, his family and the San Luis Obispo community in our hearts during this difficult time.” Gov. Gavin Newsom

San Luis Obispo County confirmed Hill's passing on Thursday.

Hill had spoken candidly about a previous suicide attempt and battling depression over the last several months. Hill said he was seeking specialized mental health care and urged others who were struggling with depression to seek help.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, who represents all of San Luis Obispo County and parts of Santa Barbara County in the California State Assembly had this to say regarding Hill:

“I am saddened to hear of Supervisor Hill’s passing. Adam and I worked together to improve the lives of Central Coast residents and protect the Diablo Canyon workforce. He leaves a legacy of passion and commitment to public service. My condolences to his family and friends during these difficult times.” Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham

Congressman Salud Carbajal provided this statement to our newsroom:

“Incredibly saddened to hear of Adam Hill’s passing. He was courageous enough to be open about his struggle with mental illness, which helped countless people feel a little less alone. I will remember him as a fervent advocate for the most vulnerable among us and a champion for the environment. He was always a kind and collaborative partner who was committed to meeting the needs of his constituents. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Adam.” Rep. Salud Carbajal

Jeff Lee, Mayor of Grover Beach, described Hill as a "smart, passionate, caring public servant." Hill, who had previously called Grover Beach home, aided the city with major projects, including the expansion of the train station and the formation of the city's fiber optic network, and was a champion of Pismo Preserve, Lee said.

"Adam’s battles with depression were well known. These last few years, those struggles were very public and hard for all of us to watch. As we remember Adam Hill, let us also remember our fellow citizens having difficulties living with a mental health condition and let us remember in Adam the caring that he would want all of us to show each other now." Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee

If you are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.