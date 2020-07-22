San Luis Obispo police looking for driver of vehicle involved in altercation with protester

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who was involved in an altercation with a protester Tuesday evening.

Police are looking to identify the driver of a gray car that police say was struck by a protest organizer around 8 p.m. on the 1300 block of Chorro Street in San Luis Obispo.

Police say the vehicle was struck by Tianna Arata, a protest organizer.

In drone video issued by police to local media Wednesday, police say Arata is seen holding a flagpole and striking the gray car as it began to flee the area.

Arata was arrested Tuesday night, after police say multiple vehicles were damaged during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Police described the driver of this vehicle as a "vandalism victim."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Miguel Lozano at 805-594-8011.