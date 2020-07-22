CAL FIRE responds to vegetation fire near Avila Beach

San Luis Obispo County

AVILA BEACH, Calif. -- CAL FIRE SLO is at the scene of a vegetation fire near Avila Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday at around 12:20 p.m., CAL FIRE responded to Meadowbrook Lane and See Canyon Road in response to a vegetation fire.

CAL FIRE says the fire is currently at 2 acres with rapid rate of spread and is slope driven.

They say no structures are threatened in the area at this time.

CAL FIRE is requesting additional resources.

Santa Maria City Fire and San Luis Obispo City Fire are sending assistance.

Officials are saying this vegetation fire has the potential to being 200 acres.