Safe parking program to begin Monday in San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The 40 Prado safe parking program is set to begin in San Luis Obispo on Monday, July 20.

This program is possible thanks to a partnership between the County of SLO, the City of SLO and the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO).

The program provides homeless individuals seeking services leading to permanent housing with a safe place to park their vehicle and access to case management and essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This program offers an added opportunity to work towards economic self-sufficiency, while having a safe location to park,” said Wade Horton, County Administrative Officer. “We have a great relationship with CAPSLO and the city and are glad that together we could find a solution to help keep these individuals safe as we deal with the effects of COVID-19.”

In addition to housing case management, participants will have access to all 40 Prado services including meals, showers, laundry, kennels, access to on-site Community Health Centers medical services, and on-site mental health therapy which is provided by County Behavioral Health.

CAPSLO staff will monitor the site and will be available for emergencies.

"People who are not fortunate enough to have a home need a safe harbor and access to services as we all face the ongoing challenges of COVID-19,” said Derek Johnson, City Manager. “By expanding safe parking with 40 Prado, we are able to provide more wraparound services for these individuals.”

The County first began offering general safe parking programs in March to provide homeless individuals and families with access to safe, clean spaces to park and sleep overnight. Those programs concluded at the end of June. The expanded program at CAPSLO will run through December 31, 2020.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, you can visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903.