Community Action Partnership of SLO County provides services to CA residents in need

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO), which provides services to over 30,000 individuals in 11 California Counties, is helping respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

CAPSLO is a homeless service center that focuses on providing people with what they need to become self-sufficient.

CAPSLO said it takes the health and well-being of their client families, their staff and our community with the utmost seriousness.

An essential service provided by CAPSLO includes the programs and emergency shelter available at the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center.

The Center is currently open at 40 Prado Road in San Luis Obispo and is working in partnership with Community Health Centers to keep their staff, volunteers and clients safe.

All programs provided at 40 Prado are currently operating including Recuperative Care, SLO-HUB for co-occurring mental health and substance abuse issues, case management, laundry, showers, three meals a day, safe parking, etc.

40 Prado is requesting the following to fulfill their needs:

Cash donations which can be made on their website.

Coffee

Non-dairy creamer

Sugar

Breakfast cereals

Socks

Underwear

Toilet paper and paper towels

Cleaning supplies

N-95 masks

Surgical gloves

40 Prado is also in need of volunteers. Those interested can fill out an application here.