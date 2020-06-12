Firefighters put out structure fire in Morro Bay

San Luis Obispo County

MORRO BAY, Calif. - Firefighters put out a fire inside a home in Morro Bay late Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 10:50 a.m. on the 400 block of Mindoro Street.

The Morro Bay Fire Department and CAL FIRE responded to the scene.

The fire was contained to the second story and all the occupants were able to get out safely. Unfortunately, one pet was killed in the fire, Morro Bay Fire Department said.

The estimated damage at the home is $100,000 but the fire department says about $1.1 million was saved.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents who have been displaced by this fire.