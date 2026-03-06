Applications For Safe And Sane Fireworks Booths Open Now

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Applications are now open for non-profit organizations that wish to set up booths and sell fireworks for the Fourth of July.

The application window is open until March 25th, and all interested organizations are encouraged to apply.

“More dates to come after March 25th,” says Francisco Santos, Fire Inspector for the Santa Maria Fire Prevention Bureau. “From there we have other meetings before permits are issued, but it’s the beginning of the process.”

Guidelines for non-profits that want to sell fireworks include being an established 501(c)(3) for 2 years minimum, and having your primary meeting place in Santa Maria or Orcutt.

“Only booths within our city limits are allowed to sell fireworks, and those fireworks purchased within those booths have to be used within our jurisdiction,” says Santos.

Additionally, only “safe and sane” fireworks are permitted to be both sold and used on Independence Day.

“In California, legal fireworks have a State Fire Marshal seal or logo embedded in the containers, whether it be a box or in the wrapping of the actual firework,” says Santos.

Fire officials say if the product you’re buying doesn’t have the safe and sane logo and isn’t coming from a permitted sales booth, it’s most likely illegal.

Last year, a record number of citations for use of illegal fireworks were issued.

“Those nonprofits that obtained a permit last year and operated last year are going to have priority,” says Santos. “Out of the limited permits that we have to offer, there might be some remaining. Some nonprofits decide not to continue. So there might be openings.”

Officials say interested non-profits need to re-apply every year.

To see the guidelines in detail or to begin a non-profit’s application process, click here.

