Firefighters Share Top Concerns For This Fire Prevention Week

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - During National Fire Prevention Week in the midst of California’s Firefighter Appreciation Month, authorities say their top concern is the rise in use of lithium-ion batteries.

Use of these batteries is most decidedly on the rise, as they can be found in our laptops, smartphones, iPads, electric vehicles, and they store our solar and wind power on a large scale.

Fire authorities say lithium-ion batteries constitute hazardous waste, and one of the most common questions people may have is, how to properly dispose of one that has stopped working or become damaged.

As long as the battery is not emanating heat, or what’s called 'off-gassing,' they can be brought to your city’s household hazardous waste facility.

For Santa Maria, that’s our landfill out on East Main Street.

They accept household hazardous waste on Wednesdays from 10am to 1pm, and on Saturdays from 9am to 3pm.

If the battery is emanating heat or off-gassing, do not dunk it in a bucket of water, but set it outdoors on flat open concrete, and call the fire department’s non-emergency number for removal.

For more information about these batteries, the public is encouraged to attend Cops & Cars this Saturday from 10pm-2pm on Betteravia.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.