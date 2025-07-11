Skip to Content
Safety

Accidental Gas Leak in Goleta forces 60 People to Evacuate

Santa Barbara County Fire
By
New
today at 11:07 am
Published 11:21 am

GOLETA, Calif. – Approximately 60 people from 20 condominium units have been evacuated Friday morning following a gas leak in a Goleta neighborhood.

Santa Barbara County Fire's Capt. Scott Safechuck posted on X saying a backhoe ruptured an exterior gas line between two condominium buildings at 7260 Davenport Rd., despite proper notification from construction personnel before digging.

Safechuck says inaccurate gas pipe mapping may have played a factor into the accidental rupture.

The two buildings have been evacuated as a precaution. No injuries have been reported.

SoCal Gas representatives and a repair crew has been called to the scene. SBC Fire Truck 11 will remain on scene according to Safechuck, as repairs are expected to take several hours.

Your News Channel will update this article with new information as it becomes available.

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

