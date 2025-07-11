Accidental Gas Leak in Goleta forces 60 People to Evacuate

GOLETA, Calif. – Approximately 60 people from 20 condominium units have been evacuated Friday morning following a gas leak in a Goleta neighborhood.

Santa Barbara County Fire's Capt. Scott Safechuck posted on X saying a backhoe ruptured an exterior gas line between two condominium buildings at 7260 Davenport Rd., despite proper notification from construction personnel before digging.

Gas Leak: 7260 Davenport Rd., Goleta. A backhoe uncovered and ruptured an exterior gas line between two condominium buildings. Two buildings (20 units total, approximately 60 people) have been evacuated as a precaution. SoCal Gas representatives are on scene and a repair crew has… pic.twitter.com/f2tKANfnkr — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) July 11, 2025

Safechuck says inaccurate gas pipe mapping may have played a factor into the accidental rupture.

The two buildings have been evacuated as a precaution. No injuries have been reported.

SoCal Gas representatives and a repair crew has been called to the scene. SBC Fire Truck 11 will remain on scene according to Safechuck, as repairs are expected to take several hours.

Your News Channel will update this article with new information as it becomes available.

