Local Group Calling for Hostage Release React to Boulder Attack

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Since Hamas took hostages on Oct. 7 2023, people of all faiths have been doing what they can to keep their situation in the minds of people around the world.

The Santa Barbara group that goes by the name Run For Their Lives is a chapter of the Boulder group.

They peacefully meet on Sunday afternoons and name the names of the hostages and then they walk with a banner reminding people of what happened.

They cancelled Sunday's 18 minute walk after hearing about the violence in Colorado.

"Right now we are regrouping and deciding the change we may or may not make and learning more about what happened and what we will do going forward," said Elissa Jacobson.

Jacobson is the co-founder of the Santa Barbara Run For Their Lives Chapter that began on the 100th day of the hostages captivity.

It was started by a running group and also refers to the people who tried to escape Hamas on the day of the attack.

The group is part of a global initiative calling for the release of hostages.

Each week they read One Tiny Seed and name the hostages and for 18 minutes they sing Hatikvah and Sholom Alechem.

Member of the multi-faith R4TL SB chapter come from all over the county.

Journalist Amy Katz makes sure photos and videos are sent to the families in Israel to show they care.

"It is just insane that somebody would target people who are praying for the hostages and families who have been suffering," said Katz.

They learned on Monday that the man accused of carrying out the incendiary attack against Jewish community members in Boulder faces 16 counts of attempted murder and Federal hate crime charges.

He has been identified as 45 year old Mohammad Soliman also faces Federal hate crime charges.

Soliman told police he made the flame throwers because he couldn't buy a gun.

One of the 12 victims is a holocaust survivor, two remain hospitalized.

One is in critical condition.

Jacobson and Katz said they don't want to miss another Sunday gathering, but they may change the time and location due to concerns over safety.

Your News Channel will have more reaction tonight on the news.