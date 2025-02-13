Nine rescued after being stranded on island in Salinas River Thursday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles emergency crews rescued nine people who were stranded on an island in the Salinas River Thursday after they got trapped by the recent storm.

None of the nine victims were injured or required medical treatment as the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services advises residents to take caution during storms.

The PRFES also mentioned dangerous hazards caused by the Salinas River's heavy river flow and high bacteria levels.

Evacuation warnings are expected to continue through the week which were first issued on Feb. 10.