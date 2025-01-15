City of Santa Barbara addresses fire preparedness concerns

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A week after deadly fires erupted in Los Angeles, the public comment period at the Santa Barbara City Council meeting began with a concern about the city’s fire preparedness.

"I am concerned about the safety of our water hydrants. Is there enough water?" voiced one speaker.

When firefighters began battling the Palisades and Eaton fires on Jan. 7, fire hydrants in the area failed to maintain the continuous water pressure needed, causing some hydrants to lose water flow.

At the time, the 117-million-gallon Santa Ynez Reservoir was offline for repairs, which had started in February 2024.

Governor Gavin Newsom has called for an investigation into the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power over the loss of water pressure and the empty reservoir.

Santa Barbara City Administrator Kelly McAdoo addressed the community's concerns at the end of Tuesday's City Council meeting.

"The City of Santa Barbara has one of the most robust and diverse water supply portfolios in California," said McAdoo.

The city’s water system serves nearly 100,000 residents and includes 320 miles of water mains, 11 reservoirs—including Lake Cachuma and Gibraltar—16 pump stations, and18 pressure-reducing stations. McAdoo confirmed that Lake Cachuma is at 90% capacity.

During Red Flag warnings, McAdoo said water storage in portable reservoirs is increased, generator fuel tanks are topped off, and construction activity in high-fire-risk areas is modified to allow for the quick reopening of streets.

In the event of a power shutoff during high winds, McAdoo noted that most of the city's pump stations are equipped with generator backups.

"We will also preposition fire personnel and equipment ahead of predicted events," McAdoo added.

The city is exploring additional ways to support the community, including submitting requests for federal and state funding to initiate a community hardening program. This program would help homeowners create defensible space and upgrade building materials to better withstand fires.

Mayor Randy Rowse encouraged neighborhood groups to request the Fire Marshal assess their fire readiness in the future.

Santa Barbara is currently in an active emergency response mode, with 18 city firefighters deployed to assist with the ongoing fires in Los Angeles.

Residents of Santa Barbara County are encouraged to create a defensible space around their homes, have an evacuation plan ready, and sign up for emergency alerts at ReadySBC.org.