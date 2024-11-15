State issues insurance protections for Mountain Fire survivors

VENTURA, Calif. - California's insurance commissioner has issued a mandatory one-year moratorium on insurance companies to prevent homeowners insurance cancellations and non-renewals in areas affected by the Mountain Fire.

More than 200,000 policyholders in 19 zip codes will have their policies protected for one year from November 7, when Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in Ventura County due to the Mountain Fire.

Consumers can go to the Department of Insurance website to see if their ZIP Code is included in the moratorium.

“Homeowners afflicted by devastating wildfires deserve the peace of mind that their home and future will remain covered by insurance as they recover,” said Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara. “Protecting wildfire survivors from non-renewals gives people time to assess their options and make decisions without having to worry about whether they will still have insurance.”

The commissioner's moratorium protects those living within the perimeters or adjoining ZIP codes of the Mountain Fire from insurance non-renewal or cancellation regardless of whether they suffered loss according Friday's press release.