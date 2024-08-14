County Fire’s Regional Dispatch Academy welcomes first graduating class

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Wednesday, the inaugural class of the Regional Fire Communications Center Dispatch Academy graduated from the 20-week program.

The Four Dispatch Supervisors and 14 Dispatchers will take emergency calls beginning Monday, Aug. 19 of this year shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department in a press release about the graduation.

Their training covers a wide variety of emergency calls including life-saving medical instructions, fire resource situational designation, and all-hazard response.

Part of their training is geared towards answering 911 calls within 15 seconds which can be the difference between life and death for callers.

The Regional Fire Communication Center serves seven fire departments within Santa Barbara County including the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Montecito Fire Protection District, Lompoc Fire Department, Guadalupe Fire Protection District, and Santa Maria Fire Department detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, these dispatchers will transition later this year to the new Santa Barbara County Regional Fire Communication Center currently under construction.