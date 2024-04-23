MADD remembers victims with moment of silence

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Mothers Against Drunk Driving held a vigil tonight.

They held candles outside Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch's Office.

One of his senior investigators has survived two crashes caused by drunk drivers.

The first time Judith Estrada said she was 7 months pregnant when a drunk driver's car struck the side of her car.

She went into labor two months early.

Years later, it happened again when she was a passenger in a car that was hit head on by a drunk driver on the 154.

Estrada said she suffered an internal decapitation and doctors told her family she might not survive.

After a lengthy recovery she can no longer lift things.

She held back tears as she explained that she can no longer hold her children or grandchildren.

"After you've been drinking, please think again. Because not only are you going to change maybe your life, but maybe take someone's loved one away from them and maybe not take them, but you might injure them for the rest of their life," said Estrada, " Please think twice before drinking and driving."

"No More Victims" is MADD's rally cry.

Members of the Coastal/ Tri-Counties affiliate are holding events this month to coincide with National Crime Victim's Rights Week.

For more information visit https://madd.org/Tri-Counties.

.