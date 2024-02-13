Cliff erosion town hall held in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-People concerned about deadly portions of the cliffs in Isla Vista attended a Town Hall meeting at the Isla Vista Community Center.

Members of the community and the Isla Vista Community Services District had a chance to ask Santa Barbara County Planning and Development staff about the structures impacted by recent storms and ongoing erosion.

Director Lisa Plowman said they have red tagged some homes and some will be taken down.

She said landlords are more likely to do repairs when students leave for summer.

But a district official who works at the University of California, Santa Barbara said the campus has about 200 rooms available if repairs could be done sooner.

Over Labor Day weekend last September, a 19 year old City College student from Ojai fell 40- feet to his death from a balcony during party near Walter Capps Park.

People are still mourning Benjamin "Benny" Schurmer and a dozen others who have fallen to their deaths between 1994 and 2023.

One of them was the son of former Irvine Mayor Beth Krom. Noah Krom fell to his death in 2009 right before graduation.

She worked with students to improve fencing but it wasn't enough to prevent the six deaths that have followed.

Supervisor Laura Capps helped initiate the Town Hall.

"Thirteen deaths along the Isla Visa bluffs, I think is 13 too many, we are trying to do what we can to prevent it, with coastal erosion it's has become even more of a dangerous place for thousands of students to hang out."

UCSB graduate Tara Robinson studied the erosion and said she hopes students from both her alma mater and Santa Barbarta City college will be informed, especially if they rent homes overlooking the ocean.

A sign at the center reads "Don't Be The Next To Die."

Your News Channel will have more on the town hall tonight on the news.