Volunteers set for homeless Point in Time count Wednesday morning

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Volunteers will be out throughout Santa Barbara County Wednesday to find and count the homeless.

The 2024 Homeless Point-in-Time Count will last for four hours starting at 5:30 a.m.

The statistics will be used by the county to report in with the federal government. From there, a funding formula takes place which helps the county with programs to deal with homelessness.

The count is organized by the Continuum of Care (CoC) Program in partnership with the County of Santa Barbara and The Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SBACT).

Countywide, there will be about 4-5 hundred volunteers. They have received special training.

The teams will fan out to popular areas for the homeless including parks, near government buildings, by the train station, along the train tracks, in the access areas of freeway on and off ramps and along the beach.

One large encampment is off of Hollister Ave near Modoc on property overlooking Highway 101 and next to the former site of the county juvenile hall. It has numerous sites, tents, large full trash bags and bikes.