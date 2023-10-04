Nationwide alert system test to go off at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday morning

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – The federal government is planning a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system at 11:20 a.m. PST that will send loud alerts to phones, televisions and radios.

The government said there should also be an accompanying text message saying it's only a test.

This will mark the second time the federal government has sent the alert to mobile phones.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management reminded community members of the upcoming alerts, saying, "The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Communications Commission will be conducting this test to ensure that these systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies and disasters."

Kelly Hubbard, director for the County Office of Emergency Management, said, "Alert systems are critical tools used by local, state and federal public safety agencies to rapidly warn the community of threats and hazards and provide protective action recommendations that can save lives. We encourage you to learn more about the different types of alerts you may receive in a disaster by visiting the County’s official emergency preparedness website ReadySBC.org."

According to the county, the EAS message will say “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 11:20 to 11:50 hours PDT. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

WEA messages are transmitted to cell phones and look like text messages that are accompanied by a distinct attention tone and vibration, explained the county. The message will read "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

The county said that all local radio and T.V. stations will broadcast the EAS test, and all cell phones that are on, not on airplane mode, and within range of a cell tower will receive the WEA test.

If the nationwide test cannot be conducted on Oct. 4, the back-up date is Wednesday, Oct. 11.