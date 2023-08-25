Police investigate suspicious death of 69-year-old Cuyama resident after emergency call near Santa Maria Fire Station

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Police are investigating the suspicious death of Ricky Campbell, 69, of Cuyama, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, SMPD said officers responded to a medical request call coming from outside Santa Maria Fire Station #1, located at 300 West Cook St.

According to police, a woman called 911 seeking medical attention for Campbell.

She was in a car parked near the fire station, which is where first responders arrived and found Campbell unresponsive in the passenger seat.

SMPD said officers immediately began to administer CPR to the 69-year-old and continued until relieved by paramedics that continued lifesaving efforts. They pronounced Campbell dead at the scene.

Detectives took over the investigation and called in the Santa Barbara County Sheriff Coroners Bureau to assist, according to police.

SMPD said this case is actively being investigative and is being considered a suspicious death.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact SMPD Detective Kevin Ochoa at 805-928-3781 ext. 2460 or the Communications Center at ext. 2277.