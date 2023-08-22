Aftershocks wake people up in and around Ojai

OJAI, Calif.-People living in and around Ojai are still feeling aftershocks from Sunday's earthquake.

The shaking woke many people up this morning, including some heavy sleepers.

Seismologists at the U.S. Geological Survey recorded the largest aftershock with a magnitude 3.9 at 4:39 a.m.

Grammy nominated singer Perla Batalla, who is preparing to give a free UCSB Arts and Lectures concert at the Marjorie Luke Theatre on Sept. 10, happened to be home when the earth moved again this morning.

"The aftershocks in Ojai have been absolutely relentless this morning, " said Batalla, "4 a.m. got shaken so hard I thought somebody was waking me up, so, yeah, I am ready for them to be over."

Batalla is far from alone.

"I definitely felt the aftershock this morning, it woke me up I was sound of sleep and it woke and of course I couldn't get back to sleep until after the next one," said Ojai artist Linda Harmon.

The shaking follows the 5.1 magnitude earthquake four miles from Ojai on Sunday.

Len Klaif said they were preparing for the final Shrek performance at the Ojai Art Center Theatre when the theatre shook.

Klaif joked that the show went out with a bang!

Fortunately there are no reports of injuries but items that fell from shelves did break at shops, stores and homes.

News Channel forecaster Shawn Quien said on Sunday that the rim of the Pacific Ocean known as the "Ring of Fire" has been active, and not just in Ventura County.

UCSB geology professor John Cottle said it is important to realize there are always aftershocks after an event like Sunday's quake.

"This earthquake is relatively large for this area, so we can expect a lot of aftershocks in the next week to months potentially," said Cottle, "We can expect somewhere between 8 and 12 aftershocks that are a magnitute 3 or higher in the next few weeks and there is a 30 percent chance of a magnitude 4 plus."

Cottle said those numbers are generated from the U.S.G.S. aftershock forecast model.

He also said he has felt the earth move in Santa Barbara even though it is about 33 miles away.

"We felt the main shock and then I think I felt one of the aftershocks as well, but we are pretty far away here."

"These aftershocks are normal they are part of a sequence like this , so people should expect those magnitude 3 potentially a high 3 aftershocks over the next few weeks."

He said there is a relatively minor chance there will be a larger earthquake.

A slightly increased risk is a good reason to stay prepared.

"I have a flashlight next to my table and we have an emergency kit sitting outside their house ready to go with food, water some supplies for 72 hours, I encourage everybody in Southern California to be prepared and to have that equipment ready to go, " said Cottle, "We live in an active area for all sorts of hazards so be prepared."

To follow the latest quakes visit https://earthquake.usgs.gov

Your News Channel will have more on aftershocks tonight on the news.