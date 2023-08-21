Ojai quake serves as preparedness reminder

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-When the earth moved on Sunday afternoon, people close to the epicenter in Ojai started sharing videos.

They are also sharing their reactions, too.

Shopper Ryan Alderman said "My first reaction was get out, go to a doorway."

Marian Lara Flores was in a car.

"It was my first time, like ever to happen. So we were pretty scared."

Tom Giles of Ventura has survived them before.

"I felt this big jolt I knew exactly what it was," said Giles.

In light of the quake and the latest aftershocks emergency workers say it is important to now exactly what to do when you feel shaking or get an alert.

"The most important thing you can do it protect yourself from falling object when the shaking starts remember to drop cover and hold on," said Kim Dellacort, the Emergency Manager with the Ventura County Sheriff's Emergency Services Office.

Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management's Public Information Officer Jackie Ruiz said preparedness can be different for members of your family.

"Drop down low to the floor, cover your head and neck as best you can and hold onto the leg of a table or desk nearby," said Ruiz, "If you or someone you love uses a walker or a wheelchair we recommend they lock, cover and hold on, meaning they lock their walker or wheelchair and cover head and neck and holding on as best they can."

And if the epicenter is near the water there are others things to keep in mind.

"If you are near the ocean in an earthquake consider the earthquake a potential sign that a tsunami is on the way so move to higher ground immediately," said Dellacort.

They recommends signing up for alerts at readysbc.org or readyventuracounty.org

First responders said La Conchita, known for landslides along the coast, weathered the quake and the tropical storm this time.

Thomas Aquinas College only had damage to a church bell.

They reopened their chapel in Santa Paula just in time to have mass for incoming and returning students.

The American Red Cross is inviting people to sign up for quake preparedness classes before the next one. They also have a quake information at redcross.org.

"Take preparedness steps before a disaster happens," said Taylor Poisall, the regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross Central California Region.

She said it is important to have an emergency "go bag" and practice with your friends and family and household.

If you grew up learning that a doorway is the best place to hide during an earthquake, Poisall said that isn't the only option. She said a study table can serve as protection, too.

She also wants to remind people to stay away from windows that can shatter.

Senator Monique Limón also shared suggestions on social media.

She urged people to download the @myshake app for information and warnings about California quakes.

Your News Channel will have more information tonight on the news.