Halloween rules set for Isla Vista after a few quiet years during Covid

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - The large Halloween street parties that once made Isla Vista a popular spot years ago, simmered down during the Covid-19 crisis but it's still to be seen if the crowded town near UC Santa Barbara will be as much of an attraction this weekend.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department says it will have extra deputies on duty and multiple other agencies will have resources to handle what is expected to be a weekend of additional calls for service.

Strict rules will be in place.

They include:

The festival noise ordinance will be in place from October 26th to November 4th between the hours of 6pm and 7am. It will primarily be enforced October 28th-31st.

No organized outdoor music activity provided by performers or by prerecorded means.

No parking on Eastern Trigo 6500 Block on Halloween Weekend.

Weekend. City of Goleta will enforce temporary parking restrictions north of Isla Vista and UCSB.

In a news release to the public, the Sheriff's Office says:

Isla Vista, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office would like to share information from frequently asked questions about the upcoming 2022 Halloween weekend. The Sheriff’s Office worked together with community stakeholders as well as allied agency partners to plan for the safety of the residents and guests who will be celebrating Halloween in the Isla Vista area. As a result of planning meetings, community feedback and review of activity in the area for the preceding weeks, the Sheriff’s Office has developed a scalable operation plan with responsive staffing levels and presence based on activity and the ability of first responders to effectively manage safety and security.

Garrett TeSlaa, station Lieutenant for the Isla Vista Foot Patrol station said “The Sheriff’s Office has spent the past few months planning for a safe and enjoyable Halloween for Isla Vista residents. We’re prepared and have the resources we need to make this a safe event.”

The Outdoor Festival ordinance will be in effect this upcoming weekend. Santa Barbara County defines "Outdoor festivals" in section 6-70 as any music festival, dance festival, "rock" festival or similar musical activity, at which music is provided by paid or professional, or amateur performers or by prerecorded means, which is held at any place other than in a permanent building or permanent installation which permanent installation has been constructed for the purpose of conducting such activities, to which members of the public are invited or admitted or which are otherwise open to view for a charge or free of cost and which is to be or is attended by five hundred persons or more. The “Outdoor Festival Ordinance” 6-70.01 Santa Barbara County Ordinance is effective from October 26, 2022, to November 4, 2022, and from the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. within the area bounded by, and including, El Colegio Road, Camino Majorca to Storke Road, Ocean Road to Stadium Road and the Pacific Ocean in the unincorporated area of Isla Vista.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to offer its Restorative Justice program for some minor infractions. The Restorative Justice class is a voluntary program that requires participants to attend a two-hour presentation. The class focuses on safety in Isla Vista as well as improving community relations and partnerships. Participants will be assigned an hour of community service in Isla Vista. Upon completing the class and community service the participant’s fine will be waived and the citation will not go on their criminal record. You can find more information about this program on the Sheriff’s Office website – SBSheriff.org.

Parking restrictions will be in place in the City of Goleta on Friday and Saturday nights. You can find more information on their website- CityofGoleta.org.

In the event that first responders use barricades to re-route or limit access to an impacted area, the Sheriff’s Office plans to provide information to the media and the public using our Twitter accounts - @SBSOPIO and @SBSheriff. The Sheriff’s Office intends on sharing recap of activity early next week and we look forward to celebrating Halloween safely with residents.