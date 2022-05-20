A major paving project on the Santa Barbara waterfront begins Monday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One of the busiest streets in Santa Barbara will get a makeover starting Monday.

Cabrillo Boulevard will be repaved in sections from State Street to East Beach.

The project will last about a month.

A slurry seal on the street has not held up well and a full paving project will now take place.

Santa Barbara City Public Works Director Cliff Maurer said, "we were hoping we were going to get four or five more years out of it, didn't we realize it. It is a heavily used corridor for the city. It is also kind of our welcome mat for the city. We want to get that fixed soon."

The project site is also where a portion of this year's Fiesta parade will take place.