Homeless camps in high fire zones being removed

Safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Several homeless sites are on an urgent cleanup list in Santa Barbara where emergency action is taking place to reduce fire concerns.

After the Loma Fire in May, an outcry from the public about numerous fires in and around homeless camps started a response from the city council.

A deal was secured with the Rose Garden Inn on State Street for 50 rooms. Not all are available with the start of the program this week.

The first camp to be cleared is on the freeway onramp at Castillo Street northbound. It has been the focus of countless complaints from the public for months.

Multiple truckloads of belongings and trash were taken away in a joint effort by Caltrans and the City of Santa Barbara using the Caltrans maintenance crews and the Big Green Company.

The City has funded the estimated $1.6 million relocation program for 120 days. It is paid for through taxpayer dollars including the Measure C funds (for sidewalks, roads and infrastructure projects) and a state grant. It includes the hotel rooms, security, and services as part of a bridge housing program. It's aimed at relocating the homeless into permanent housing or move them to another area, such as with a family member.

Those who qualify have to follow specific rules on occupancy. They can not have guests and must be back on a set schedule.

The Santa Barbara Police department says it will monitor the area closely and track the calls for service to see if there are any changes or concerns.

In a City Council discussion there were several questions by council members about the impacts on the neighborhood. They wanted assurances about safety.

It is unclear what will happen to those who are displaced from the camps and do not want to go into the hotel room program.

Santa Barbara has seen the homeless population in their tents pop up in several areas over the last year including the freeway and railroad corridor, by the bird refuge, in Alameda Park, and areas of upper State Street.

The program calls for not just the relocation, but also a clean up of the camps, and a maintenance effort to prevent someone from reoccupying the site at another time.