Firefighters knock down vehicle fire in carport at Santa Ynez Valley home

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire off of Highway 154 Wednesday afternoon.

The report came in around 2:40 p.m. in a mobile home development in the area of 2056 Highway 154.

A full structure fire response was called out to the area, including four fire engines, a battalion chief and an ambulance.

The first engines on scene discovered that the fire was actually a vehicle that erupted in flames inside the carport of a mobile home.

Vehicle fire in carport next to mobile home. 2056 Hwy 154, Santa Ynez Valley. SBC responded to car fire in carport of trailer. Fire quickly knocked down and no extension into trailer. No injuries reported, under investigation. C/T1438 CALL NEWSLINE pic.twitter.com/2ZgvUqBuvG — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 4, 2021

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire with an aggressive attack. Additional crews responded to the scene to assist with salvage and overhaul operations.

By 2:30 p.m., the fire was knocked down, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Bertucelli said.