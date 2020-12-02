Holiday decorations can erupt in fire with older systems or an overload

Safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fire dangers in December take on an added risk factor with holiday lights on your property, decorative trees and many new options to create a spectacular display, if you aren't planning it carefully.

Fire officials on the Central Coast are ready with advice and willing to do inspections if you need one.

The National Fire Protection Association says each year there are fires related to Christmas decorations or holiday trees along with injuries and millions of dollars in direct property damage.

Nearly half of the fires were linked to the electrical set up for decorations.

The most modern lighting displays are using the LED options which are not as hot as some of the older lights systems.

Overloaded circuits are also a concern, especially when too many light strands are put together into one outlet.

Already many homes in Carpinteria, Montecito, and Santa Barbara have been decorated with large displays. Some have mechanical elements to them and inflatable characters.

Any use of a candle or series of candles should be done with adequate clearances from trees, decorations, drapes, and gift packages.

It's also advised that you turn off the lights at a designated time each night or when you are not at home.

It's also recommended to have a fire extinguisher nearby, and that you go through proper training.

