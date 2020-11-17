Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies test positive for COVID-19

Safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Two Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies have tested positive for COVID-19.

These are the 44th and 45th coronavirus cases among employees of the sheriff's office.

According to the sheriff's office, two custody deputies were exposed in unrelated incidents. Both deputies were tested at community testing sites and tested positive for COVID-19.

As part of routine testing at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail, the two deputies tested negative last Tuesday while on duty at the jail.

One of the deputies later experienced symptoms following exposure with a family member. The other deputy was notified of exposure in Los Angeles County through contact tracing.

Both deputies most recently worked last Thursday, the sheriff's office said. All custody deputies are required wear personal protective equipment in the facilities.

Of the 45 sheriff's office employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, 42 of the 45 are considered recovered.