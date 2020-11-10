SLO County Courthouse evacuated due to fire alarm
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County courthouse was evacuated briefly Tuesday afternoon after a fire alarm went off on the property.
The alarm went off around 2:20 p.m. in the courthouse annex, according to San Luis Obispo County's Twitter.
City fire and public works officials determined there was no danger to employees or the public and the courthouse was quickly reopened.
