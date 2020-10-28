Skip to Content
National First Responders Day recognizes the people who come to the rescue

Oxnard Police Chief Scott Whitney
Oxnard Police Dept.

OXNARD, Calif.

A few years ago Congress designated Oct. 28 as National First Responders Day.

Oxnard Police Chief Scott Whitney said, "It is really a day to thank and appreciate firefighters, paramedics, police officers, those first responders that rush in when there is an emergency."

First responders say they don't do it for thank-you notes or baked goods, but they appreciate the recognition from the people in the communities they serve.

