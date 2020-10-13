Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office detonates military ordnance

Safety

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office detonated a military ordnance that was turned into the sheriff's office on Tuesday.

The ordinance, which appeared to be some type of artillery shell, was brought to the sheriff's department by a resident.

The sheriff's office said the ordnance would be detonated by the sheriff's bomb squad Tuesday evening around 5 p.m.

The ordnance was detonated at the sheriff's facility at Camino Del Remedio in Santa Barbara. Sheriff's officials warned that the explosion would be loud.

Photos of the item were posted by the sheriff's office on Twitter.