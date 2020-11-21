First In-N-Out location opens in Colorado leading to 14-hour line

Offbeat

AURORA, Colo. - If you've ever thought the wait at In-N-Out to get a burger and fries was long here in California, imagine waiting 14 hours.

A new location opened Friday in Aurora, Colorado. Around 3 p.m. Aurora police tweeted "What we know is the line wrapped around the mall twice, and there were some nearby hwy backups. Right now we estimate the line to be 1.5-2miles long & the wait is now 14 hours."

Police were called to help with traffic control.

Earlier in the day, around 9:30 Friday morning, police tweeted "traffic is double double animal style" and they encouraged people to visit In-N-Out another day.

The first customer reported said they had been in line since Tuesday.

On Saturday, Aurora Police said the line was moving much faster — only 8 hours for the drive-thru.

Another new location opened in Colorado Springs Friday.

They are the first In-N-Outs in Colorado.

The California burger chain has stores in six other states – California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah