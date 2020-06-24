Tipline Investigation: Solvang woman struggles to kick squatter off her property

NewsChannel 3 Investigates

SOLVANG, Calif. - Paulette Miller and her daughter, Erica, live on an acre of land in Solvang. Paulette’s husband, a former U.S. Marine Colonel died years ago. Since then, she’s devoted her life to church and helping the homeless.

One day in February, she noticed something strange.

"I went out into the patio and here’s an electric cord going out to the back acre and I’m like, ‘what’s this?’" said Paulette Miller.

She followed the extension cord through a gate, past a line of trees, up a hill, to the back of her property and discovered the other end was connected to a live-in trailer. Paulette said she started to cry and confronted the man inside.

“And he said, ‘Well, I was going to ask your permission, but I knew you’d say no,’" described Paulette.

“He had it delivered to our backyard without our permission, without us knowing,” said Erica Miller.

A Solvang woman struggled to kick a squatter off her land, that's when someone contacted the local NewsChannel on her behalf.

The Millers said the man was an acquaintance of a person renting a room at their house. As it turns out, the two men had met in prison.

The Millers said they didn’t see the trailer at first because there’s a separate entrance in the back which has a Do Not Enter sign and because a row of trees blocks the view from the main part of the house.

The Millers said they asked him to leave.

“He was very polite and said he would remove it within three days,” said Erica.

But the Millers said that didn’t happen. Coming up tonight at 6 & 11 on The NewsChannel, see what they did next and how hundreds of responses to a Facebook post led to someone calling our Tipline on the Millers behalf hoping we could help.