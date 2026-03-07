What we know on the ninth day of the US and Israel’s war with Iran
(CNN) — Israel’s onslaught against Iran has entered a new phase, targeting energy resources in the country including fuel storage sites.
Meanwhile, Iranian clerics are close to picking the country’s next supreme leader, according to state media, but the chosen candidate has not yet been named. The new figurehead would replace Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the leader of nearly four decades who was killed in the war’s opening salvo.
Iran’s retaliatory strikes against US-friendly Gulf nations continued Sunday, despite President Masoud Pezeshkian apologizing for previous attacks on the oil-rich kingdoms and suggesting they would end.
Here’s what to know on day nine.
What are the main headlines?
- Uncertainty over leader annnouncement: Hours after suggestions that a new supreme leader had been selected in Iran, no public statement has been made by the body responsible for choosing the successor to Khamenei. Some senior clerics in the 88-member Assembly of Experts have complained about the delay. Adding to this lack of clarity, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC News on Sunday that “nobody knows” who will be the next supreme leader.
- Iranian oil targeted: Israel has struck oil storage sites in Iran as part of the next phase of the war. A CNN team in Tehran saw blackened rain fall on the city on Sunday morning.
- Widescale strikes: The Israeli military said later Sunday it had begun “wide-scale” strikes on Iranian regime targets in Tehran and in “additional areas” in the country. The military also said it hit the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) aerospace force.
- Gulf attacks continue: Countries across the Persian Gulf reported airstrikes and interceptions Sunday morning. In Saudi Arabia, two people were killed and 12 others injured after a military projectile struck a residential facility, Saudi Civil Defense said, the first reported deaths in the kingdom since the war began.
What’s happening in Iran and Lebanon?
- Focus on Gulf states: Iran is using more of its firepower on neighboring Gulf states than it is on targeting Israel, with a spokesperson for the IRGC saying Tehran is using 60% of its offensive capabilities to attack US assets in the Middle East, and 40% to fire at targets of the Israeli regime. “We consider the Americans the main enemy in this war, and for this reason, they are prioritized for punishment,” the spokesperson said.
- US warning: US Central Command issued a warning to the Iranian people that Iran was putting them at risk by using “heavily populated civilian areas” to launch drones and ballistic missiles, potentially making those areas military targets.
- Over 1,200 dead: At least 1,205 civilians have been killed in Iran since the conflict began last Saturday, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). The total, which includes 194 children, is as of 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, HRANA said.
- ‘Quagmire’: Iran’s top security official said Trump’s war against Iran is the result of his “international miscalculation,” in that Trump thought he could repeat the Venezuela model in Iran. In an interview broadcast on Iranian state TV, Ali Larijani said the US is now “stuck in the quagmire of its own miscalculations,” and that Trump had failed to achieve his aims through strikes on Iran.
- Central Beirut hit: At least four people have been killed and 10 others wounded after an Israeli strike hit a hotel in central Beirut, Reuters reported early Sunday, citing Lebanon’s health ministry. The attack notably hit the heart of Beirut, rather than the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs. Overall, at least 394 people have been killed in Lebanon since Israel began striking the country earlier this week, according to its health ministry.
What’s happening in the rest of region?
- Strikes continue: Countries across the Persian Gulf reported airstrikes and interceptions. The Kuwaiti Army said that a “wave of hostile drones” targeted fuel storage at Kuwait International Airport. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar also all reported fresh aerial attacks.
- Desalination plant: During the ongoing strikes a desalination plant was damaged in Bahrain; however Bahraini authorities told CNN that water supplies were not disrupted. Across the Gulf, such plants are critical infrastructure, providing much of its drinking water by desalination of seawater.
- Israeli casualties: Two Israeli soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon early Sunday morning, according to the Israeli military, marking the country’s first military deaths since the war began. Additionally, at least 14 Israeli soldiers have been injured in the latest fighting across the Israel-Lebanon border.
- Travel chaos continues: Some airlines in the Middle East are running limited flight schedules, while other operations remain suspended, as aviation disruption persists. Thousands of people who were stranded in the region have been evacuated on repatriation flights in recent days.
- Gas price spikes: US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum argued Sunday that the rise in gas prices amid the war with Iran is not due to a global oil shortage, but rather a “transit issue” caused by disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
The latest from Trump
- Trump warning: The US president said Sunday that Iran’s new supreme leader “is not going to last long” without his approval. Trump has repeatedly said he wants to be involved in the selection of the next leader, saying that he doesn’t “want to come back every 10 years.”
- ‘A little glitch’: Trump called higher gas prices “a little glitch,” appearing unconcerned about the effect on Americans at the pump. “We had to take this detour. I knew exactly what was going to happen with the detour,” Trump told ABC News in an interview.
