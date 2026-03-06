Everything we know on the eighth day of the US and Israel’s war with Iran
By Jessie Yeung, Sophie Tanno, CNN
(CNN) — The United States and Israel’s war with Iran has entered its eighth day, with Washington and Tehran appearing further apart than ever and neither side signaling any willingness to de-escalate
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a remarkable televised address apologizing to neighboring Gulf nations and promising not to strike them – unless their territories are used to attack Iran. And yet fresh blasts rocked Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates hours later.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump threatened to escalate the conflict, saying the US will strike Iran “very hard.” Ali Larijani, Iran’s top security official, vowed to retaliate against Trump, saying Iran “will not let Trump go,” and that the US president “must pay the price.”
The remarks come amid reports that Iran could choose its new supreme leader within the next 24 hours, a member of the country’s Assembly of Experts told Fars.
Here’s what you need to know.
What are the main headlines?
- Trump signals escalation: Trump wrote “today Iran will be hit very hard” in a Saturday morning post on Truth Social. He also indicated that Washington would widen its targets in the country, saying certain areas and groups of people are now at risk of “complete destruction and certain death.” In response to the warning, a senior Iranian official told CNN that Iran is looking for new US assets to strike.
- Iranian president’s address: Pezeshkian gave a defiant speech on state media earlier Saturday, saying Iran would never surrender, as its military continued to trade strikes with Israel, and aim fire at a number of Gulf nations.
- Firm response: Iran has also pledged a “decisive” response to any aggression from US bases in the region, after Pezeshkian apologized to Arab Gulf nations and said Tehran would stop its attacks on neighboring states unless strikes against Iran originated from those countries’ territories.
- ‘Unconditional surrender’: Pezeshkian’s defiance came less than a day after Trump said there would be no deal with Iran except “unconditional surrender,” but didn’t lay out any specific demands. Trump also told CNN he’s not concerned whether Iran becomes a democratic state, as long as the new leader treats the US and Israel well – contrasting with his previous calls for the Iranian public to “take over your government” and gain their “freedom.”
- Fresh strikes: Israel and Iran have launched fresh strikes. Israel on Saturday deployed 80 jets to launch a “broad-scale wave of strikes” it said targeted military infrastructure in Iran. It comes after a heavy night of bombardment on Iran, with a Tehran resident describing recent attacks as “really intense.”
- Fallen soldiers to return home: A dignified transfer for six US service members killed in the conflict with Iran took place at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance attended the event. Speaking from Florida beforehand, Trump said he intends to keep US deaths in the Iran war “to a minimum.”
- Israel vows to continue attacks: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will continue to strike Iran “with all our might.” “We will destabilize the regime and enable change,” he said. Shortly before his statement was released, Israel announced a new wave of strikes on Tehran. Netanyahu directly threatened members of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, saying, “You are in the crosshairs.”
- Iran vows retaliation against Trump: Iran’s top security official Ali Larijani accused Trump of seeking to destabilize the country and warned that the US “must pay for its actions.” During his speech, Larijani said Iran “will not let Trump go” until there is retaliation. “He must pay the price, he has martyred our leader and our people.”
What’s happening in Iran and Lebanon?
- Onslaught on Iran: Explosions were reported in the eastern and western parts of the capital with dramatic footage showing Tehran’s Mehrabad airport on fire. The Israeli Air Force said it struck 16 Iranian military aircraft there. The US has struck more than 3,000 targets inside Iran in the past week, according to US Central Command.
- Growing toll: So far the US-Israel attacks have killed more than 1,230 people in Iran, including children, according to Iranian state media.
- Calls for new leader: Several prominent clerics in Iran have urged the swift election of a new Supreme Leader, one week after the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes. A member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts told Fars that the new supreme leader could be chosen during the next 24 hours.
- Chaos and fear: Iranian residents have described living in constant terror, with streets deserted as people hide at home or flee their villages. The fear is amplified by an internet blackout – leaving many with no access to news or warning systems before the bombs come.
- Strikes on Lebanon: Nearly 300 people have been killed in Lebanon since Israel began strikes Monday, the Lebanese health ministry said. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Saturday warned Lebanese President Joseph Aoun that Lebanon will “pay the price” for failing to disarm Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group. Residents of the Lebanese village of Nabi Chit endured a “night of hell” after Israeli commandos raided the border area hunting for the remains of a long-missing airman.
- Mass displacement: Israel’s far-reaching evacuation orders and strikes in Lebanon have displaced nearly half a million residents, the Norwegian Refugee Council estimated. Official figures suggest around 100,000 are in government shelters, but this is likely a fraction of the real figure.
- Israel’s new target: Israel has begun striking fuel storage sites in Iran as part of the next phase of the war, an Israeli source told CNN. The Israeli military said it struck fuel sites in Tehran on Saturday evening that distribute fuel “to various consumers, including military entities in Iran.”
- Beirut under fire: The IDF is now striking Hezbollah infrastructure in the Dahiyeh area in Beirut. CNN team saw smoke rising over southern suburbs.
What’s happening in the rest of region?
- Gulf states under attack: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and the UAE saw fresh drone and missile attacks overnight on Friday into Saturday morning. Witnesses reported hearing a series of loud explosions in Bahrain late Saturday local time; it was not immediately clear whether they were caused by impacts or interceptions. Blasts were also heard in Abu Dhabi and Qatar late Saturday. Earlier, Dubai’s international airport came under drone attack several times. Saudi Arabia’s Defense ministry said 16 drones heading toward one of the largest oil fields in the Middle East, Shaybah, had been intercepted in the early hours of Saturday.
- Israel under fire: Iran and Lebanon are firing back at Israel with drones and missiles, with fragments falling in various parts of the country on Saturday. Israel repeatedly raised its air defenses and issued alerts to the public instructing residents to shelter in a safe place. And on Friday, eight Israeli soldiers were wounded by Hezbollah fire, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
- Dubai flights resume: Flights to and from Dubai resumed Saturday after a brief suspension, with Dubai Airports saying this was “for the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crew.” Emirates said it would resume operations. Airports in the UAE are key nodes for connecting flights all over the world.
- Foreign investments reviewed: Some of Trump’s oil-rich Gulf Arab allies are reviewing overseas investments as the war in Iran strains their economies, a Gulf official said, just months after the president secured trillions in investment pledges from the region. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar collectively pledged to invest around $3 trillion in the US economy when Trump visited the region on his first foreign trip abroad last year. Any changes could put pressure on him to end the war.
- Kurdistan hotel: Hours after the US Embassy in Baghdad warned Americans to leave Iraq, saying that hotels in Iraqi Kurdistan could be targeted by pro-Iranian militias, a drone exploded near a hotel in Erbil. A pro-Iranian Islamist militant group claimed responsibility, warning American troops and contractors that it would continue to target hotels across the country.
- Water supply concerns: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a US attack on a desalination plant — which turns sea water into drinking water — off the southern coast of Oman impacted the water supply in 30 villages.
- Kuwait cuts oil production: The Gulf nation has made precautionary reductions in crude oil production, according to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation. It marks another disruption to the global energy industry as US gas prices soar.
- Fatal strike in Iraq: An unidentified airstrike killed a member of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces — a predominantly Shiite, Iranian-backed paramilitary force — and wounded three others, according to the country’s Joint Operations Command.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.