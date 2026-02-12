Swiss to vote in referendum on right-wing party’s proposal to limit population to 10 million

By Charlotte Reck, CNN

(CNN) — Switzerland is to hold a landmark vote on a right-wing party’s proposal to restrict the nation’s population to 10 million, amid divisions over immigration.

The proposal, put forward by the country’s largest political grouping the Swiss People’s Party (SVP), would require the government to act before the population – currently at 9.1 million – rises to the proposed 10 million upper limit.

If the vote, due to be held on June 14, is passed, the government would have to refuse entry to newcomers including asylum seekers and the families of foreign residents once the population reaches 9.5 million.

If the population hits 10 million, the government would be forced to end its free-movement agreement with the European Union (EU), which is Switzerland’s largest trading partner.

While Switzerland is not an EU member, the nation is integrated through over 120 bilateral agreements, granting it access to the EU single market and the free movement of people and trade in goods.

The SVP, which has finished first in every election since 1999, argues that Switzerland is having a “population explosion” that is putting pressure on public services, straining infrastructure and inflating rents.

The party is alone in its support for the population limit among members of the executive Federal Council – a seven-seat coalition which makes decisions by majority and voted to oppose the initiative.

But a poll conducted last year by the Swiss-based polling firm Leewas indicates the proposal has wide support.

Switzerland’s referendum system allows for proposals to be put to a public vote if they gather at least 100,000 signatures from eligible voters within 18 months.

In a post on its X account, the SVP urged the Swiss electorate to vote in favor of the motion by sharing a seemingly AI-generated image of wealthy people toasting champagne on a throne above a crowd of disgruntled workers. The caption read: “A small economic elite profits from the excessive immigration – the majority of the Swiss population suffers.”

