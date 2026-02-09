Prince William and Kate ‘deeply concerned’ by Epstein revelations

By Max Foster, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

London (CNN) — The Prince and Princess of Wales have been “deeply concerned” by revelations from the trove of new documents related to Jeffrey Epstein released by the US Justice Department, a Kensington Palace spokesperson has said.

Speaking to journalists in Riyadh ahead of Prince William’s visit to Saudi Arabia later Monday, the spokesperson shared for the first time the couple’s view of the crisis that has engulfed the palace and UK parliament in recent weeks.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles and uncle of Prince William, is among several prominent figures in British public life who has faced renewed scrutiny over his ties to the late sex offender.

The palace spokesperson said: “I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations.”

“Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

Prince William is traveling to Saudi Arabia for a three-day tour. The visit was already a diplomatic test for the prince, involving a meeting with the crown prince and de facto Saudi ruler, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

Saudi Arabia is one of the UK’s key Middle East allies and the British government has been strengthening ties, with recent visits by the chancellor and foreign secretary.

But many others have expressed concerns over the country’s human rights record, while MBS is a controversial figure whose reputation was further damaged after a US intelligence report found that he ordered the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

William’s role this week will be to further strengthen relations between the two nations without getting involved in politics. But he’s also facing unavoidable questions about the former Prince Andrew following the recent disclosures of the Epstein files.

His spokesperson’s statement Monday, just hours before the trip began, suggests William is hoping to deal with the questions swirling around his uncle that have eclipsed much of the royal family’s recent work, allowing him to focus on the primary role of the visit.

Mountbatten-Windsor’s relationship with Epstein cost him his role in the royal family, with King Charles in October taking the extraordinary step of stripping him of his titles and his home.

The former prince moved out of Royal Lodge, his longtime Windsor home, last week and is now reportedly staying in a temporary property at Sandrin﻿gham. He has not commented on the latest release of documents but has previously apologized for his links to Epstein and denied any wrongdoing.

The Kensington Palace spokesperson on Monday made it clear that William and Kate supported King Charles’ actions to remove Mounbatten-Windsor’s titles and honors last year.

Buckingham Palace released a statement in October that said: “Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

It continued: “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

In his role as heir to the throne, Prince William would have been consulted on that statement at the time.

Last week, the Duke of Edinburgh became the first royal to speak publicly on the Epstein documents. He told CNN’s Eleni Giokos that it was “really important always to remember the victims” after being asked how he was “coping” since the latest release of Epstein documents.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

