‘Please know you are not alone’: Princess of Wales’ message on World Cancer Day

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

London (CNN) — Catherine, Princess of Wales has spoken of her experience with cancer, in a deeply personal video message released Wednesday to mark World Cancer Day.

Kate, 44, who is now in remission after she was diagnosed with cancer two years ago, tells those affected by the disease: “Please know you are not alone.”

She says that a cancer journey is not a linear experience and that “there are moments of fear and exhaustion” but also “moments of strength, kindness and profound connection.”

In the message posted on social media, she can be heard in the voiceover for the video saying that the disease “touches so many lives” and her “thoughts are with everyone who’s facing a cancer diagnosis, undergoing treatment or finding their way through recovery.”

Kate continues that World Cancer Day “is a reminder of the importance of care, understanding and hope.”

The video accompanying the princess’s narration is from a visit last year to the London hospital where she was treated. When she returned to The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in Chelsea in early 2025 she met medical teams and spoke to patients.

Catherine’s message came a day after King Charles’ shared his own for World Cancer Day, in which he also spoke of his cancer journey and being “profoundly moved” by “the community of care that surrounds every cancer patient.”

He praised the specialists, nurses, researchers and volunteers “who work tirelessly to save and improve lives.”

The King – who was also diagnosed with cancer in 2024, revealed in December that his treatment was set to be reduced as a result of “early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctor’s orders.’”

Charles described the milestone in his recovery as “a personal blessing” before hailing “the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years.”

