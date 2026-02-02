Norway’s royal family in the spotlight over Epstein emails and start of rape trial for crown princess’ son

By Billy Stockwell, CNN

(CNN) — Norway’s usually private royal family is again under intense public scrutiny this week as the rape trial of the crown prince’s stepson begins days after a tranche of newly released Epstein files appear to link the crown princess to the late sex offender.

Marius Borg Høiby, 29, has been charged with 38 counts, including rape and repeated abuse of his former partner. The alleged violence includes repeatedly striking his girlfriend in the face, choking her, making threats and destroying her property, according to indictment documents seen by CNN.

If convicted, Høiby could face more than 10 years in prison, according to Norway’s public broadcaster NRK. The charges also include six counts of non-consensual sexual filming or photography, as well as drug related and driving offenses, documents show.

Defense attorney Petar Sekulic said late last year in response to the indictment that Høiby “denies all charges of sexual abuse, as well as the majority of the charges regarding violence.” Høiby will “present a detailed account of his version of events before the court,” Sekulic added.

CNN has contacted Høiby’s lawyer for further comment.

Høiby, the stepson of Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon, is outside Norway’s line of royal succession because he was born before his mother, Mette-Marit, married Haakon and became a princess in 2001.

Høiby will appear Tuesday in Oslo District Court for the start of a trial expected to last seven weeks, in what experts say is an unprecedented moment for a royal family known for its projection of stability. The trial also follows the latest release on Friday of more Jeffrey Epstein files by the US Justice Department, which include scores of emails between Epstein and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Ahead of his trial, Høiby was arrested on further charges Sunday evening including making threats involving a knife and breaching a restraining order, police prosecutor Andreas Kruszewski said Monday. CNN has approached Høiby’s lawyers for comment on the most recent charges.

While shocked by the allegations, Norwegians will be following the trial mostly out of concern for the broader family, which is generally well-liked and led by the popular “grandfather figure” of King Harald, royal experts say. Harald has been king of Norway since 1991 and is Europe’s oldest monarch.

“Most people understand that (Høiby) is not a working royal and that the case is a personal and legal matter, not an institutional one,” Tove Taalesen, a royal correspondent for news outlet Nettavisen, told CNN ahead of the trial.

Taalesen, who worked for more than a decade at the country’s royal palace, said the crown prince’s handling of the case has been widely interpreted in Norway “as deliberate and strategic.”

“By expressing love for Marius while simultaneously stepping back from the legal process and public commentary, he has set clear boundaries. This has likely helped limit broader reputational damage,” she said.

One such boundary: neither Haakon nor the crown princess are intending to be present in the courtroom, according to the royal house – a clear sign of the family’s efforts to distance themselves publicly from the case.

Haakon last week issued a rare statement asserting that Høiby is “not a member of the Royal House of Norway and is therefore autonomous.”

“We care about him, and he is an important member of our family. He is a citizen of Norway and, as such, has the same responsibilities as everyone else – as well as the same rights,” Haakon said.

The family will continue their official duties as normal and will not comment on the court proceedings as the trial continues, Haakon added.

The brewing scandal began in 2024 after Høiby was arrested on suspicion of rape of a woman in her 20s – an allegation he denied at the time via his lawyer. Just days later, he was accused of a second rape. His lawyer said he also denied that allegation.

Crown princess embarrassed by Epstein contact

Adding insult to injury, the trial comes as fresh scrutiny mounts over Mette-Marit’s past association with Epstein, which she has since expressed regret and embarrassment over.

Emails released Friday by the US Justice Department appear to indicate a friendly relationship between the pair years after Epstein had pleaded guilty to soliciting sex with a minor.

In 2012, emails sent from “H.K.H. Kronprinsessen” – which translates from Norwegian to “Her Royal Highness The Crown Princess” – to Epstein, Mette-Marit calls the late sex offender “sweetheart” and “soft hearted.”

In another 2012 email exchange, she calls Epstein “very charming,” while adding: “Is it inappropriate for a mother to suggest two naked women carrying a surfboard for my 15 yr old sons wallpaper ?”

Another conversation in 2012 sees Epstein tell Mette-Marit he is on a “wife hunt,” before adding: “Paris is proving interesting but I prefer scandinavians (sic).” In response, Mette-Marit says Paris is “good for adultery” and “Scandis better wife material.”

Mette-Marit has accepted she showed “poor judgement” over her contact with Epstein but said he is “solely responsible for his actions.”

“I must take responsibility for not having investigated Epstein’s background more thoroughly, and for not realizing sooner what kind of person he was. I deeply regret this, and it is a responsibility I must bear,” she said in a statement sent to CNN.

“I showed poor judgment and regret having had any contact with Epstein at all. It is simply embarrassing. I wish to express my deep sympathy and solidarity with the victims of the abuse committed by Jeffrey Epstein.”

In a society that puts great onus on honesty and openness from its leaders, Taalesen says how the palace responds to the increasing public attention will be crucial. She believes the Epstein-related disclosures have shifted the conversation away from alleged “individual misconduct” in the case of Høiby, and toward a broader critique of the institution’s credibility.

“The balance between openness and restraint will determine whether this becomes a lasting turning point or a contained crisis,” she said.

CNN’s Li-Lian Ahlskog Hou contributed reporting.

