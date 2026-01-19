Putin invited to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, Kremlin says

By Ivana Kottasová and Anna Chernova, CNN

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace,” the committee that will oversee the reconstruction of Gaza, his spokesman said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters during a regular media briefing, Dmitry Peskov said “President Putin also received through diplomatic channels an invitation to join this Board of Peace.”

He said the Kremlin is now reviewing the invitation and “hoping to get more details from the US side.”

The establishment of the board, chaired by Trump, is a key step in the United Nations-backed American plan to demilitarize and rebuild Gaza, which was ravaged by two years of war between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

Described by Trump as the “the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled,” the committee will include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Argentinian President Javier Milei and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi also received invitations to join, according to statements from them or their offices.

