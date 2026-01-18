At least 20 killed, dozens injured as 2 trains derail in southern Spain

By Pau Mosquera, Rocío Muñoz-Ledo, CNN

The derailment of two high-speed trains on Sunday has left at least 20 people dead and 73 injured in southern Spain’s Adamuz municipality, near Córdoba, a regional official said,

Andalusian Regional Government Health Minister Antonio Sanz told local media that officials estimate the death toll “exceeds 20.” However, he warned that the situation is complex and the final number could be higher. The injured are being treated at six different health centers.

The accident occurred when a high-speed train traveling from Malaga to Madrid derailed at the entrance to Adamuz and crossed onto the adjacent track, on which another train traveling from Madrid to Huelva was running. This caused the second train to also derail, said the Railway Infrastructure Administrator (Adif), the public manager of the railway network.

The first train to derail was the Iryo 6189, which was carrying approximately 300 people, the operating company said in a statement.

Iryo expressed regret for the incident. It announced that it had activated emergency protocols and was working with authorities to manage the situation.

High-speed rail service between Madrid and Andalusia is suspended, and trains traveling on the Seville-Madrid line are being redirected to their point of origin, according to Adif.

Staff from the railway operator are working in the area in coordination with emergency services and railway companies.

Commercial services between Madrid, Toledo, Ciudad Real and Puertollano are operating normally.

The regional government of Andalusia has activated the emergency phase of the Civil Protection Plan due to the train accident, the regional government said on social media.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Michael Rios contributed to this report.