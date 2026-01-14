World-famous Red Arrows aerobatics team gets its first female commander

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

London (CNN) — The Red Arrows, the United Kingdom’s famous Royal Air Force Aerobatics Team, has appointed its first ever female commander, less than three years after it was roiled by a sexual harassment scandal.

Wing Commander Sasha Nash has replaced Wing Commander Adam Collins as the most senior officer in the team, the Royal Air Force (RAF) said in a news release Monday.

As Officer Commanding, Nash will lead the 150-strong unit, including ground and air crew, and oversee all areas of the Red Arrows, including aerobatic shows, engineering, safety and engagement, the RAF said.

“This is a career opportunity of a lifetime – if someone had told me, 20 years ago, that one day I’d be Officer Commanding of the Red Arrows, I don’t think I would have believed it,” Nash said in the release.

“This is a team of dedicated, diligent and enthusiastic people – exemplifying the ethos and values found in units right across the RAF – and I’m excited to work with them to continue to deliver the levels of excellence the Red Arrows are globally renowned for,” she added.

Red Arrow pilots are among the most talented aviators in the British military. Nash, who joined the RAF in 2005, was previously chief of staff in the Display Wing Headquarters. An experienced fast-jet pilot, she has flown the RAF’s Tornado GR4 on the frontline and during exercises around the world.

Originally from Berkshire, southeast England, Nash showed an early passion for aviation. “I was a six-year-old little girl when I decided to join the Royal Air Force and to fly fast-jets – inspired by airshows and seeing the speed and excitement of aircraft displaying at those events,” she said.

While still in high school, she received a scholarship and then a university bursary to join the RAF, she added.

Nash, who is former lacrosse player for England, said she is “incredibly proud” to be “commanding a team whose aim is to represent the UK and help inspire future generations of aviators from all backgrounds.”

“As I hand over command to Sasha, I would like to wish her all the very best for the future,” said Collins, who reached the end of his three-year tour with the team, “and am confident that under her leadership, the Red Arrows will continue to demonstrate our recipe of precision, excellence and teamwork across the globe.”

Nash’s appointment comes less than three years after the RAF’s air chief offered an “unreserved apology” following investigations that found “widespread” and “normalised” unacceptable behaviors within the Red Arrows, including sexual harassment, bullying and an alcohol-focused culture.

Included in the investigations, which covered the period between 2018 and 2022, were reports of incidents involving the exposure of genitals, predatory behavior toward female service personnel by their male counterparts, and inappropriate behavior facilitated by the consumption of alcohol.

The findings, published in 2023, led to changes in leadership and contained recommendations including training to promote an inclusive team culture, reviewing job specifications to encourage applications from potential commanders with broader experiences and perspectives, and the publication of a guide for all RAF staff, setting out their roles, responsibilities and duties.

