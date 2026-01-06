Days after US attack, weary but resilient Venezuelans try to return to normal amid fears of repression

By Michael Rios, Uriel Blanco, CNN

(CNN) — As Venezuelans attempt to regain a semblance of normalcy after the US capture of President Nicolás Maduro, authorities in the country are cracking down on any show of support to the beleaguered leader’s removal.

As Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s acting leader on Monday, rights group warned of escalating repression, with checkpoints being erected around the country, amid reports of price gouging and growing hunger.

Officials imposed a decree on Monday, which grants broad powers to the presidency and orders security forces to capture “any person involved in the promotion or support” of the weekend attack by the US.

That same day, Venezuelan security forces temporarily detained 14 journalists, including reporters who were covering the swearing-in of the country’s national assembly, according to the national press union. No explanation was given for their detention.

It also emerged that political prisoners had their visiting rights suspended and are being prevented from communicating with the outside world, according to the Committee for the Liberation of Political Prisoners in Venezuela.

The committee added that checkpoints have been going up in cities around the country, with people being searched and detained for possessing “digital material” linked to the US military action.

Venezuela’s Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello posted two videos on Instagram showing security forces in the capital. In one video, a group of armed men can be heard shouting: “Loyal always, traitors never!”

Silence and anxiety grip the capital Caracas, caused by the shock of the January 3 attack and the fear of the government’s heavy-handed response.

There is still a heavy police presence in Caracas, even if there are fewer soldiers patrolling the streets.

There has been little sign of public dissent or even anti-government posts on social media. The fear of reprisal looms large under a regime notorious for punishing dissent, especially given the officials in charge of past crackdowns, Cabello and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López, remain in their roles.

Since Sunday, pro-government groups have taken to the streets to demand the release of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. But these types of demonstrations have been limited in size and scope.

Warning signs

Even in the face of uncertainty, Venezuelans seem ready to move forward.

More civilians were seen milling out on the streets of Caracas today. Public offices are operating, the Metro is running, the nearby airport is receiving domestic flights, and supermarkets are still selling produce to customers.

Some services are not yet operating at full capacity, due in part to a public holiday, Día de los Reyes (Three Kings’ Day), which has kept many at home.

But over the next few days, schools are due to reopen, and employees are expected to report back to work full-time. Padrino López told people Sunday to “resume their economic activities, work, and all other types of activities, including educational activities, in the coming days.”

The government’s focus seems to be shifting toward restarting the economy, which has been flashing warning signs this week.

Venezuela’s currency, the Bolívar, has suffered a sharp devaluation. Yesterday, there were areas in the city of Maracaibo where stores and shops only accepted cash, and the exchange rate was 900 to 1,000 Bolívares to the US dollar (it is normally around 300).

Amid reports of price gouging, some shelves across the country have started to empty.

Reports of hunger are relentless in areas farther from the city. In the east of the country, businesses in smaller cities have removed prices altogether.

The challenges plaguing the country are abundant. But Venezuelans, having endured years of crises, know how to tackle adversity.

Caracas merchant Douglas Sanchez told Reuters Monday that in the midst of the chaos and desperation, “those of us who work day to day, who eat day to day” have to keep making money. “Because if you don’t go out to work, you don’t have anything.”

