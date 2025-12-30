Russia doubles down on claim of Ukrainian attack on Putin residence, but offers no concrete proof



CNN

By Tim Lister, Daria Tarasova-Markina, and Mitchell McCluskey

(CNN) — Russia has repeated claims that Ukraine launched a massive drone attack on Monday targeting one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residences, with the military offering new comments on the alleged attack.

The Russian defense ministry also published video of a soldier standing over some drone wreckage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected the alleged drone attack as “a complete fabrication” by Russia.

Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi similarly told Reuters that the footage released by Moscow was “laughable” and that Kyiv was “absolutely confident that no such attack took place.”

US President Donald Trump said Putin told him of the alleged attack in a phone call early Monday. Trump indicated that he took Putin at his word before acknowledging that the attack may not have occurred.

On Wednesday, Trump reposted on Truth Social a piece from the New York Post editorial board with the headline: “Putin ‘attack’ bluster shows Russia is the one standing in the way of peace.” CNN has reached out to the White House.

Others have also cast doubt on the Russian claim.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday that it was a “deliberate distraction.”

“Moscow aims to derail real progress towards peace by Ukraine and its Western partners,” she wrote on X.

The defense ministry in Moscow said Wednesday that 91 drones had been launched from northern Ukraine against Putin’s residence near Valdai in the Novgorod region of northwestern Russia.

More than half had been intercepted several hundred kilometers away, the ministry said, without specifying how it knew they were destined for Valdai. The rest had been intercepted over Novgorod between 3 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the ministry.

The ministry published a map purporting to show the path of the drones and where they had been brought down.

It also released a video of a masked soldier standing in the dark next to the wreckage of a drone, saying its high-explosive warhead was “filled with a large number of striking elements” and was designed to attack civilian targets.

The date and location of the video could not be independently verified.

Another video published by the ministry featured a man described as living close to the presidential residence who said he was woken by the noise.

“It was the first time in my life I had heard the sound of missiles,” said Igor Bolshakov﻿. “I heard it coming from the direction of (Lake Valdai).”

The heavily fortified Valdai presidential residence is situated on the shores of Lake Valdai.

No social media video has been posted of the drones being intercepted, which is unusual when a substantial attack is carried out far from Russia’s border with Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the attack was aimed at “sabotaging President Trump’s efforts to facilitate a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.”

Trump has been trying to advance peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, but there are still wide differences between the two sides.

Some Western governments and independent analysts have cast doubt on the claim.

“Almost a day passed and Russia still hasn’t provided any plausible evidence to its accusations of Ukraine’s alleged ‘attack on Putin’s residence,’” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Tuesday.

“And they won’t. Because there’s none. No such attack happened,” Sybiha posted on X.

Asked Tuesday if Ukraine had spoken with the Trump administration following Russia’s claims, Zelensky told CNN in a news briefing: “Our negotiating team got in touch with the American team. They talked through the details, and we understand that it’s fake. And, of course, our partners can always use their tech to check that it was fake.”

Zelensky indicated Tuesday that talks were continuing on other aspects of a potential agreement, including future security guarantees. He said Ukraine had discussed the possibility of an American troop deployment with Trump and with representatives of the Coalition of the Willing. He stressed that any decision to deploy American troops to Ukraine rests with the US president.

Others cast doubt on Russian claims

The US ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, cast doubt on Russia’s claims of a drone attack in an interview with “Fox Business” on Tuesday. “It’s unclear whether it actually happened,” he said. “We’re going to get to the bottom of the intelligence.”

Earlier Tuesday, a source close to French President Emmanuel Macron said that “there is no solid evidence to corroborate the serious accusations made by the Russian authorities, even after cross-checking information with our partners.”

Lithuania, a NATO member bordering northwestern Russia, called Moscow’s claim a false flag operation aimed at justifying possible strikes on Ukraine.

“The circumstances of this alleged strike do not conform to the pattern of observed evidence when Ukrainian forces conduct strikes into Russia,” commented the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), noting the absence of video of air defense operations or statements from local and regional Russian authorities.

The independent Russian media outlet Agentstvo noted Tuesday that the head of the Valdai district had held a live broadcast at 5 p.m. local time Monday, when he did not mention any attack.

Agentstvo said it was also unable to find reports of any drone attacks in the public social media channels of the 14,000-strong town of Valdai, located 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the residence.

On a media call Tuesday, Peskov was asked whether there was any physical evidence of the attack.

“I don’t think there needs to be any kind of ‘evidence’ here, given that such a massive drone raid took place and that, thanks to the well‑coordinated work of our air defenses, they were shot down and neutralized,” Peskov said.

“Zelensky himself is trying to deny it, and many Western media outlets, playing along with the Kyiv regime, are starting to push the line that this supposedly never happened. But these are insane, insane assertions.”

Putin informed Trump about the alleged drone attack in a call between the two leaders on Monday, and he told the US president that Russia was reviewing its position on peace negotiations as a result, according to Russian state radio, citing a call with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

Asked about the alleged Ukrainian attack ahead of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump told reporters Monday, “I don’t like it. It’s not good.”

Trump said that when Putin told him about the alleged attack, “I was very angry about it.”

In response to a reporter’s question, Trump added: “You’re saying maybe the attack didn’t take place. It’s possible, too, I guess. But President Putin told me this morning it did.”

Asked if US intelligence agencies had evidence of such an attack, Trump said: “We’ll find out.”

Talks continue

Amid the traded accusations, officials from the US, Ukraine, and Europe discussed plans to advance the peace process in Ukraine in a phone call on Wednesday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner participated from the US side in the discussion with Ukrainian National Security Secretary Rustem Umerov and national security advisers from the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

Witkoff said that the call focused on moving the negotiations forward “in a practical way,” which would include “strengthening security guarantees and developing effective deconfliction mechanisms to help end the war and ensure it does not restart.”

They also discussed a “prosperity package” to help Ukraine succeed in a post-war context, Witkoff said.

Ukraine will “continue working on solutions that are expected to deliver tangible results in the new year,” Umerov said.

In a New Year’s Eve address, Zelensky said that the peace agreement is “90 percent ready,” following a series of discussions with US and European partners.

Still, the remaining 10 percent “will determine the fate of peace, the fate of Ukraine and Europe,” Zelensky said.

He reiterated that Russia will not end its invasion without increased global pressure and that anyone who thinks Ukraine is ready to surrender is “deeply mistaken.”

Zelensky also argued that signing a “weak” agreement for the sake of peace would only end up prolonging the war.

“Signatures under weak agreements only fuel war. My signature will be under a strong agreement. And that is exactly what every meeting, every call, every decision is about right now,” he said.

Ukraine’s allies will make “concrete commitments” to protect the country during a meeting of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing on January 6, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a New Year’s Eve address on Wednesday.

The talks would aim to “protect Ukraine and ensure a just and lasting peace on our European continent,” he added.

The “Coalition of the ⁠Willing” is a group of more than 30 nations, led by France and Britain, that are key Ukrainian allies.

Zelensky previously said that a coalition meeting would take place “at the leaders’ level” in France on January 6, following a meeting of European national security advisers on January 3 in Ukraine.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN’s Billy Stockwell, Victoria Butenko, Pierre Bairin and Lauren Kent contributed to this report.