Zelensky says he plans to meet Trump in Florida for peace talks Sunday

(CNN) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he plans to meet his US counterpart Donald Trump in Florida Sunday, as part of efforts to reach a peace deal to end Russia’s nearly four-year war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Zelensky cautioned that he could not say whether the meeting would lead to a firm agreement, but said the two sides would aim to “finalize as much as we can.” Earlier on Friday, the Ukrainian leader had struck an optimistic note, writing on X that “a lot can be decided before the New Year.”

Zelensky told reporters that the 20-point peace plan hammered out by Ukrainian and US officials is “90% ready” and that he planned to discuss with Trump how Ukraine’s allies could guarantee its security in the future.

There was no immediate confirmation of the upcoming meeting from the White House. Zelensky’s announcement comes after he offered to compromise on some of the thorniest issues that have so far stalled the US-mediated peace process with Russia. It is not clear, however, whether Zelensky’s concessions will satisfy the Kremlin.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

