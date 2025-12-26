Skip to Content
Two people killed in suspected Palestinian attack in northern Israel

By Dana Karni and Tal Shalev

(CNN) — Two people were killed in a car-ramming and stabbing attack in northern Israel, police said Friday.

The suspect is a Palestinian from the occupied West Bank, according to police, who said a pedestrian in the city of Beit She’an was run over before a woman was stabbed near the kibbutz of Ein Harod.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

