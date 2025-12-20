Skip to Content
Manhunt underway in South Africa after 9 people killed in shooting, police say

By Larry Madowo, Chris Lau, CNN

(CNN) — Officers are searching for about a dozen suspects after at least nine people were killed in a shooting in the South African city of Johannesburg during Sunday’s early hours, police said.

The attack took place at 1 a.m. at a tavern in Bekkersdal, a township to the city’s southwest, also wounding 10 others, according to a post on X by police.

“It is reported that about 12 unknown suspects in a white kombi and a silver sedan opened fire at tavern patrons and continued to shoot randomly as they fled the scene,” the South African Police Service said, calling for witnesses to provide information.

This is a developing story and will be updated

